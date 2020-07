12:19 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 MK Ofir Sopher doesn't have to go to isolation In light of the epidemiological investigation, the Knesset officer informed Knesset member Ofir Sofer that he does not have to be in isolation due to being in contact with Eran Doron, who was discovered to be a carrier of the coronavirus this morning. ► ◄ Last Briefs