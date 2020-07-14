|
12:17
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
Yesha Council: No need to wait for anyone for sovereignty move
The Yesha Council responded to the report on Galei Tzahal according to which Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin said in closed conversations that "the attention of the Americans is by no means available for sovereignty at the moment.Netanyahu is not ready to act without the Americans."
The council said "there is no need to wait for anyone, this move depends only on us. It is time to keep the promises and apply sovereignty regardless of any factor."
