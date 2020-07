12:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 MK Kahana expected to oppose Minister Peretz split from Yamina MK Matan Kahana is expected to oppose the request of Minister Rafi Peretz to split from the Yamina party. "This is not what we promised voters and no split can be legitimized," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs