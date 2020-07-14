Minister Michael Bitton to enter isolation after contact with patient

The Minister of Civil and Social Affairs at the Ministry of Defense, Michael Bitton, learned last night that the head of the Ramat Negev Council, Eran Doron, with whom he met last Thursday in the Kirya, contracted the coronavirus. Eran is feeling well at the moment and without symptoms.

After talks held by the Minister with the relevant medical authorities, it was decided that Minister Bitton would go into isolation and undergo a corona examination. "Bitton feels good and will continue to act in his areas of responsibility in the Ministry of Defense from home isolation," it was reported.