10:33 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 74 year old corona patient from Baqa al-Gharbiya passes away A 74-year-old coronavirus patient from Baqa al-Gharbiya died last night at Hillel Yaffe Hospital.



The hospital's corona ward houses 29 patients, including: 11 in critical condition, nine in moderate and the rest in light condition.