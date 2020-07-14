Mayor of Lod: Next time I'm not cooperating with closure

The mayor of Lod, Yair Revivo, sharply criticized the government's conduct in the Corona crisis and the decision to close five neighborhoods in the city.

Revivo admitted that at first he did not understand why it was decided to impose a closure in the city of Lod. "There was no transparency but we saw there was a large infection rate, including in the neighborhood where I live. We realized there was no escape, I cooperated with the government ". But everything changed after that when he saw "a trend that mainly closes neighborhoods in the lower social periphery, haredim, Arabs, and the periphery. I said that next time I will no longer cooperate with closure," he said in an interview with 103FM Radio.