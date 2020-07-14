|
09:08
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
Sources close to Levin: No move without US was stated from the outset
Sources close to Yariv Levin, chief of the Israeli delegation in the joint mapping team responded to the report that Netanyahu was unwilling to move ahead with sovereignty without US support.
"From the outset, it was stated unequivocally that no move would be made without the Americans. Currently we are awaiting their response," the sources said, according to Moriah Asraf Wolberg of Galei Tzahal.
