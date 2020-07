08:37 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Report: US 'by no means available' to focus on sovereignty now According to Moriah Asraf Wolberg of Galei Tzahal, Likud MK and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, who is also chief of the Israeli delegation in the joint mapping team, admitted in closed-door talks in recent days that the Americans are by no means available to give attention to sovereignty at the moment, and Netanyahu is not ready to act without the Americans on board. ► ◄ Last Briefs