News BriefsTamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
Weather: Increase in temperatures, mainly in mountains and inland
Today will be partly cloudy and will become clear. There will be an increase in temperatures mainly in the mountains and inland.
Tomorrow there will be a further rise in temperatures and heavier heat loads. It will get hotter and drier than usual for the season in the mountains and inland and humid on the coastal plain.
Thursday will be partly cloudy to clear. There will be a drop in temperatures and they will be normal for the season. A drop in heat is expected.
