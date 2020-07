MK Ophir Sofer of Yamina will enter isolation after he was exposed to a verified coronavirus patient.

"I informed the Knesset officer that yesterday in the Knesset's Education Committee I was near the head of the Shaar Hanegev Council, Eran Doron, who was found to be a carrier of the coronavirus, so I must enter isolation according to the Ministry of Health's instructions," MK Sofer tweeted.