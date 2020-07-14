|
08:08
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
Tax Authority: Grant for self-employed enters bank accounts today
The Tax Authority said that in light of various reports on the matter, the payment of the immediate grant to help the self-employed was transferred to the eligible already on Sunday following the approval by the government, and will go into the bank accounts of those eligible today, Tuesday.
It was emphasized that the money would be able to be seen in the bank accounts tomorrow morning.
