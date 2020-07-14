11 European countries: Expedite steps against sovereignty

The foreign ministers of 11 European countries on Friday sent an urgent letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urging him to expedite the list of possible responses to the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria by Israel, according to Haaretz.

According to the report, foreign ministers expressed concern that "the window of opportunity for deterrence is closing quickly." The internal correspondence received by Haaretz is signed by the foreign ministers of France, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Portugal and Malta.