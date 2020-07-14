Health Ministry may order High Holidays to be only with nuclear family

It seems that the Ministry of Health will order that the Tishrei holidays be celebrated only with the small nuclear family and that it be forbidden to celebrate them with extended family, as was the case on Seder night, on the second holiday of Passover and on Independence Day, Israel Hayom reported.

Senior officials in the ministry said that no decisions have been made yet on the issue and that they will be made only according to the information on the trends of coronavirus in the country and according to the infection rate data in the coming weeks. However, according to officials: "The prevailing assessment now is that it will be inevitable to order to celebrate Rosh Hashanah only with the nuclear family, and these assessments are based on analysis of information on trends in the spread of coronavirus in Israel and around the world as well as information and warnings from most countries and the World Health Organization about the coming months."