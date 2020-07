07:56 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Did the far-right conquer a 'Righteous' French city? Read more This French town is known for saving Jews during WWII. It just elected a far-right mayor who has been accused of anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs