News BriefsTamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger
The United Nations said on Monday that the ranks of the world’s hungry grew by 10 million last year and warned that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year, The Associated Press reported.
The grim assessment was contained in the latest edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, an annual report released Monday by the five UN agencies that produced it.
