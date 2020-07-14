|
Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
Jordan's King: Sovereignty will fuel instability
Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned on Monday that any unilateral Israeli moves to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria would fuel instability and dim hopes of a final settlement of the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict.
Speaking to British lawmakers and quoted by Reuters, the King said that the only path to a comprehensive and lasting Middle East peace was the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, and with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.
