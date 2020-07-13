Elon Musk overtakes Warren Buffett to become 7th-richest person in world

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the seventh-richest person in the world, NBC News reports, having overtaken Warren Buffett.

Tesla's stock has risen more than 300 percent this year, and Musk's net worth is now estimated at around $70.5 billion, approximately $1 billion more than Buffett.

Tesla shares hit another new high this week; the company is now the 10th-largest U.S. stock by market value.