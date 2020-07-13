NYPD looking for 3 men who assaulted haredi man in broad daylight

The NTPD is looking for three men suspected of beating a 51-year-old Orthodox Jewish man and yelling anti-Semitic slurs at him in Brooklyn, CBS New York reports.

The assault occurred on July 11 around three o'clock in the afternoon on Kings Highway near East 27th Street. Three men got out of a car, pushed the victim to the ground, and punched him repeatedly.

Police say they are looking for three men between the ages of 18 and 20. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.