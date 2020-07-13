Chicago Marathon 2020 cancelled, 'virtual experience' to replace it

The Chicago Marathon, scheduled for October 11, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York City and Boston marathons have already been called off.

The marathon's organizers informed contestants that "registered runners for the 2020 event will have the option to receive a refund for their race entry or to defer their place and entry fee to a future edition of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon."

They added that, "Our team is hard at work developing plans for a virtual experience to recognize the dedication and commitment of everyone who would have taken part in the 43rd running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Details on how runners, their network of supporters and fans of the sport can get involved will be shared in the coming weeks."