Minister Ohana meets haredi girl who was confronted by police

Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana has met with Batya Getter, the thirteen-year-old girl who was confronted by two police officers for not wearing a face mask, and told she would have to pay a fine. Getter was reportedly traumatized by the encounter which left her in tears.

"I wish to convey my regret at this incident," Ohana said. "My heart went out to you when I saw the video [filmed by a passer-by]. It was really important for me to meet with you and hear you out. I'm very happy that today's meeting was arranged ... and grateful for your message of unity. In coming days, I will be dedicating much time to finding ways to improve the relationship between the police and the haredi community," he added.