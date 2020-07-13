Minister Akunis to Mayor Huldai: Don't blame others - blame yourself

Minister for Coordination with Local Authorities Ofir Akunis, who is a resident of Tel Aviv, has criticized Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai on his Facebook page, writing that Huldai lacks sensitivity at a time when such a trait is crucial.

"Dear Ron Huldai, Tel Aviv mayor - you always have complaints. Against the government, against the Knesset, against the whole world - all the time. But in your own eyes, you're fine - you do nothing wrong. But of course it's not quite like that, is it? Just look at your policies. During these days, when we all need an extra measure of empathy for business owners and the self-employed, you're showing exactly the opposite. Since that's the case, you should be blaming yourself for what's going on, not other people."