White House defends virus response, claims death rate isn't rising - much

At a press briefing that has just concluded, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis, The Guardian reports.

Challenged on the government's response, she replied that although cases of the virus are indeed rising, the death rate is not rising in parallel.

However, public health experts are warning that an increase in the death rate often lags behind a rise in transmissions, and that there are already signs that the death rate is indeed increasing. According to The Guardian, the seven-day average of daily virus deaths has risen to 719 from 471 just a week ago.