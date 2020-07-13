White House press secretary defends Stone commutation

In a press briefing earlier today, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended US President Donald Trump's decision to commute the sentence of his former associate, Roger Stone, The Guardian reports.

McEnany insisted that Stone’s commutation was a “very important moment for justice in this country,” and said that the investigation into links with Russia that led to his conviction was “completely bogus.”

She also alleged that there are “really two standards of justice” in the country, saying that officials such as former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe should have faced similar charges.