20:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20

NBA star Russell Westbook contracts Covid-19

According to a report in CNN, NBA star Russell Westbrook has tested positive for coronavirus. He has not yet joined his Houston Rockets teammates in Orlando ahead of the NBA restart, and will only do so once he receives a negative test result.