Petition circulating demanding Jordan extradite Sbarro massacre perp

An online petition on change.org is circulating calling for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to pressure Jordan to extradite Ahlam Tamimi, who assisted in the August 9, 2001 Sbarro pizzeria massacre in which fifteen people were murdered. 130 others were injured, many severely. A young mother remains hospitalized in a permanent vegetative state to this day.

The petition is directed to Secretary Pompeo and the United States to firmly urge compliance by Jordan in bringing Tamimi to justice.