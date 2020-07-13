Shasha-Biton reprimand: No bills will be passed to Corona Committee

Likud MK Miki Zohar spoke with the Prime Minister and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin today about his desire to oust MK Yifat Shaha-Biton from her role as Coronavirus Committee Chairwoman.

"At the end of the conversation, I decided that disciplinary measures be taken against MK Shasha Biton. At this stage, bills will not be forwarded to the Coronavirus Committee headed by MK Shasha-Biton bills until further announcement," Zohar wrote on Twitter.