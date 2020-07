19:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Likud Comptroller: Shasha-Biton ouster violates bylaws Likud Comptroller Attorney Shai Glili addressed Prime Minister Netanyahu to clarify that ousting MK Yifat Shasha-Biton violates the party's bylaws "and is contrary to the rules of good governance," journalist Yuval Karni reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs