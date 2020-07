19:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Gov Cuomo announces formula for reopening NY schools in fall New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his formula for reopening New York schools in the fall: Schools will open if the region is in Phase IV and the daily infection rate is 5% or lower using a 14 day average, reports NBC News in NY. ► ◄ Last Briefs