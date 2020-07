18:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Knesset Internal Affairs Committee employee tests coronavirus positive Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms Yoseph Griff said a member of the Knesset Internal Affairs Committee was infected with coronavirus. According to the investigation, it was found that the last day the Knesset employee was at the Knesset was last Wednesday and therefore anyone who came into contact with her is asked to enter isolation. ► ◄ Last Briefs