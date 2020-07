18:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 MK Naftali Bennett: 'This could be Israel's finest hour' Yamina MK Naftali Bennett addressed the Knesset plenum and called on Israelis to help fight coronavirus: "We're in an operation to save the State; this may be Israel's citizen's finest hour." ► ◄ Last Briefs