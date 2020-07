18:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Israel Security Award 2020 to be awarded to Mossad, IDF, GSS projects The Israel Security Award for 2020 will be awarded to three outstanding projects by the Mossad, the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Administration for Research, Arms Development, and Technological Infrastructure at the Defense Ministry, and defense industries. ► ◄ Last Briefs