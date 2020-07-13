Rabbi Rafi Peretz supports Shaked for dayanim appointment committee

Jerusalem and Heritage Minister and Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz announced that he will support Knesset Member Ayelet Shaked as a member of the Dayanim Appointment Committee.

"Appointing Dayanim is a very important issue for religious Zionism. On Wednesday, I intend to support MK Ayelet Shaked as a member of the Committee for Appointing Dayanim. Ayelet has proven in the past that appointing worthy dayanim is an important issue for her and I'm convinced that this is how she'll act in the future as well," Rabbi Peretz wrote on Twitter.