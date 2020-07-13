Trend continues: More unemployed, less returning to work

The Employment Service reports that in the past day they received 3,569 reports of people returning to work. At the same time, 4,386 new job seekers were registered.

Since the easing of the economy's closure began on April 19th, 2020, the Employment Service received 399,440 reports of returning to work, while 150,991 new jobseekers were registered.

Today, there are 852,264 jobseekers listed in the service, of whom 577,309 are on unpaid leave. The unemployment rate is 21%.