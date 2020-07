17:37 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Department Director at Haemek Hospital tests pos; 25 staff isolated A department director at Afula's Haemek Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus, reports Channel 12 News. As a result, 25 staff members were sent into isolation. ► ◄ Last Briefs