Government approves economic plan to deal with coronavirus crisis

The government has approved the economic plan to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The ministers approved a draft law that encompasses several issues in the economic plan that require legislative change: expanding unemployment benefit eligibility, an adjustment grant for those aged 67 and over, assisting self-employed and businesses, expanding the allowed withdrawal amount from soldier's saving's funds, and tax exemption for withdrawing funds from a savings fund.

In addition, the government approved a draft law to expand the budget framework for 2020-2021 by NIS 24 billion for expanding and implementing the plan.