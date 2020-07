16:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Sheffi Paz: Arrested in the name of ideology Read more Activists speak about arrest over weekend after spray-painting graffiti in front of court house: 'Why is enforcement so selective about us?' ► ◄ Last Briefs