15:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Women from Beitar Illit unwanted in Gush Etzion? Read more 'It's not pleasant to work in a place where they suddenly begin treating you with suspicion,' assistant says. ► ◄ Last Briefs