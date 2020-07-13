Saar: Knesset is not rubber stamp of gov't

MK Gideon Saar from the Likud referred to the storm within the Likud after the coalition chairman demanded the dismissal of the chairwoman of the Corona committee Shasha Bitton.

"Regardless of the content of the decisions made today by the Corona Committee: 1. The Knesset is not a rubber stamp of the government. 2. It is more correct to convince the Knesset committees by means of a database than by threats and pressure. 3. Dismissing the chairwoman is not the correct thing to do."