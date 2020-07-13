Ombudsman rejects complaint on conflict of interest by Chief Justice

The Commissioner of Public Complaints, retired Justice Uri Shoham, dismissed a complaint filed by MK Dr. Shlomo Karai on six cases of alleged conflict of interest by Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut.

"The aggression and enthusiasm we witness, unfortunately, right now, will not advance the legitimate goals of high transparency on the part of the system, and certainly have nothing to do with the desire to avoid conflicts of interest among the judges," the commissioner wrote.