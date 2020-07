13:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Bank of Israel: Frozen mortgage payments deferred to end of 2020 The Bank of Israel announced that frozen mortgage payments will be deferred to the end of 2020. All-purpose loans will be deferred for 6 months even without the Bank's consent. ► ◄ Last Briefs