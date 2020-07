13:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Compensation for businesses hit by closure in 'restricted area' At the request of MK Yisrael Eichler, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Finance Ministry to compensate any business owner or employee financially affected by the closure of a city or neighborhood declared as a "restricted area" as like victims of general closure. ► ◄ Last Briefs