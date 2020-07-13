Netanyahu to haredi factions: We know the distress is real

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Minister Aryeh Deri, Minister Litzman and other Knesset members this morning over restrictions in haredi neighborhoods. The meetings were also attended by the Minister of Health and the Minister of Labor.

It was agreed that prior to the imposition of the closure, consultations and updates will be made with public representatives of the haredi sector and, as far as possible, control rooms will be opened in the localities themselves.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "I asked to meet here to hear you and so that we can answer the distress, I know it is real and it touches us. We want to help, no one wants to be harassed, the opposite is true, and I am open to hearing."