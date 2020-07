11:37 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Gantz: I will bolster transfer of Beit Shemesh residents to hotels Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke last night with the mayor of Beit Shemesh Aliza Bloch.



"This morning, I will hold a hearing on the situation in Beit Shemesh, and I will make sure to bolster the transfer of residents to hotels so that the city can return to normal as soon as possible," he said.