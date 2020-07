11:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Smotrich expected to again push cmte to investigate high court judges First publication: Knesset Member Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina is expected to again put forward for a vote the demand to set up a special commission to investigate the issue of conflict of interest among Supreme Court justices. ► ◄ Last Briefs