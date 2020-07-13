Minister Ashkenazi signs agreement to bring 25 thousand Thai workers

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi signed an agreement aimed at bringing 25,000 agricultural workers from Thailand to Israel. The agreement was signed in the presence of Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster and Thailand's ambassador to Israel.

Minister Ashkenazi said: "The agreement guarantees high quality work for tens of thousands of farmers in Israel and ensures the welfare of workers who arrive legally and without mediation fees. The agreement is further proof of the warm relationship between Israel and Thailand, as we mark 66 years of relations."