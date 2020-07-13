Commander of IDF ops: National command center is needed

Major General Aaron Haliwah, the IDF operations chief, formerly the Command Center chief, says "a national command center is required to fight Corona."

During a discussion in a committee on the plight of medical laboratories, Haliwah said: "It was possible to prepare in advance for such a story. The Ministry of Health also now understands that it needs to be reorganized differently. Today we do not meet the standards of the times. A national command center is needed. If everything was divided into regions and all the bodies acted together at the same table, very polished and orderly decisions could be reached. "