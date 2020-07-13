MK Ariel Kellner enters isolation

MK Ariel Kellner (Likud) has been in isolation since last night, after his son was exposed to a verified corona patient. MK Kellner is expected to leave isolation on Wednesday the 22nd of the month.

On behalf of MK Kellner, it was stated: "I feel good and ready to fulfill my role flawlessly in isolation. I urge all citizens of Israel to adhere to the Ministry of Health's guidelines and maintain the rules of social distancing."