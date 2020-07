09:34 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Judean Desert hiking trails to close due to heat Due to the extreme heat load expected on Tuesday and Wednesday - the hiking trails in Nahal Darga, Nahal Og and other streams of the Judean Desert will be closed, according to the Nature and Parks Authority. ► ◄ Last Briefs