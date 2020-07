09:30 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 PA: Coronavirus death toll rises to 36 The death toll from the coronavirus in the Palestinian Authority has risen to 36 people, 34 of whom have died in the past two and a half weeks. ► ◄ Last Briefs