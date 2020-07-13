City of Jerusalem denies allegations of violence against demonstrators

The Jerusalem municipality rejects the claims of the demonstrators who were evacuated early in the morning from the protest tent on Balfour Street, "after the evacuation of the outpost on Balfour Street last night, the demonstrators returned and rebuilt it. Therefore, this morning, the equipment that was set up without permit and damaged public order was evacuated by the enforcement department of the city of Jerusalem and the Israel Police. "

The municipality emphasizes that "any allegation of the use of violence by members of the enforcement department against the demonstrators, and the injury to a person, was examined and found to be false and lacking any basis."



